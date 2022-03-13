Indian troops martyr one more youth in Kupwara

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one more Kashmiri youth in Kupwara district, Sunday , taking the number of the slain youth in the territory to eight since Thursday in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS) the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Niochama area of the district.

Chinar Corps told the media that a joint operation was launched after midnight in Kupwara.

The operation was going on till last reports came in and more details are awaited.