Indian troops martyr one more youth in Rajouri district

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism on Monday martyred one more Kashmiri youth in Rajouri district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops killed the youth during a cordon and search operation in Manjakote area of Rajouri district.

The search operation was launched in the area and in parts of Thanamandi in the early hours of Sunday, the Indian official told media men.

The encounter started during a joint search party of the Indian Army and police in the forest area of Manjakote, the officials claimed.