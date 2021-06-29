UrduPoint.com
Indian Troops Martyr One More Youth In Srinagar

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 11:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Indian troops in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred one more Kashmiri youth in Srinagar city, today, raising the toll to two in past 24 hours.

The youth was killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Parimpora area of the city, KMS reported.

It is pertinent to mention that another youth was killed by Indian troops in the same area on Monday.

The operation was going on till the last reports came in.

Meanwhile, two Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officers and a soldier were injured during the cordon and search operation in the area.

