Indian Troops Martyr One Youth In Pulwama

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 09:40 AM

Indian troops martyr one youth in Pulwama

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Indian troops in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district on Friday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops killed the youth during a cordon and search operation at Khrew in Pampore area of the district.

On the other hand, Indian troops launched a massive cordon and search operation in different areas of Sopore town on Friday morning.

The joint team of Indian forces including Army, CRPF and SOG launched search operation in main town Sopore and sealed all entry and exit points leading towards the market, a police officer said.

Meanwhile, the troops also continued operation in Thanamundi area of Rajouri district.

