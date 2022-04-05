Indian troops martyr one youth in Rajouri

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred one Kashmiri youth on Tuesday in Rajouri district Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the youth was martyred by the troops during a violent military operation in Nowshera area of the district.

On the other hand, Indian troops during a cordon and search operation arrested a youth in Rafiabad area of Baramulla district.

Meanwhile, one Indian Central Reserve Police Force succumbed to his injuries in a hospital in Srinagar.

The two paramilitary forces were critically injured in an attack at Maisuma area of Srinagar on Monday.