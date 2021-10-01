UrduPoint.com

Indian Troops Martyr One Youth In Shopian

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 10:40 AM

Indian troops martyr one youth in Shopian

ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one Kashmiri youth in Shopian district Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the youth was killed by troops during a cordon and search operation in Rakhama area of the district.

A senior police officer claimed that a youth has been killed whose identification is being ascertained while the operation in the area is going on till the last reports came in.

Earlier, an Indian official said that a joint team of Indian Army , CRPF and police personnel launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in the area.

