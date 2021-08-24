Indian troops martyr one youth in Sopore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one Kashmiri youth in Sopore Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Tuesday.

According to Kashmir Media service (KMS), youth was killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation in PethSeer area of the town.

The operation was going on till last reports came in.

Meanwhile, Indian authorities suspended train service between Budgam and Baramulla today.