Indian Troops Martyr Seven Kashmiris In August In IIOJK
Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2024 | 10:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred seven Kashmiris in the last month of August in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, the Kashmiris were martyred in different fake encounters while one woman was disgraced by the Indian police personnel in the territory.
During the period, the personnel of Indian army, police, paramilitary, Special Investigation Agency (SIA) and National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested 96 civilians, mostly political activists, youth and students, during 186 cordon and search operations and house raids while several of them were booked under black laws, including Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Public Safety Act (PSA).
Properties, including house and lands, of the five Kashmiris were attached and eight Kashmiri Muslim employees were suspended from their government services by the New Delhi-controlled Bharatiya Janata Party regime .
Meanwhile, near about five thousand Kashmiris, including Hurriyat leaders and activists, including APHC Chairman Masarrat Aalam Butt, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Naheeda Nasreen, Fehmeeda Sufi, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Ayaz Akbar, Pir Saifullah, Merajuddin Kalwal, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Syed Shahid Shah, Syed Shakeel Ahmad, Advocate Mian Abdul Qayoom, Advocate Nazir Ahmed Ronga, Advocate Muhammad Ashraf Butt, Advocate Muzaffar Qayoom, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Ameer Hamza, Dr Hameed Fayaz, Shahid-ul-Islam, Bilal Siddiqi, Molvi Bashir Irfani, Noor Muhammad Fayaz, Hayat Ahmed Butt, Showket Hakeem, Advocate Zahid Ali, Zaffar Akbar Butt , Muhammad Yousuf Falahi, Abdul Ahad Parra, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Dr Muhammad Shafi Shariati, Dr Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Ghulam Qadir Butt, Rafiq Ahmad Ganai, Firdous Ahmed Shah, Saleem Nanaji, Muhammad Yasin Butt, Fayaz Hussain Jafari, Omar Adil Dar, Siraj Zargar, Dawood Zargar, Aijaz Ahmed Shaikh, human rights defender Khurrum Parvaiz, journalists Irfan Majeed, Sajad Ahmad Dar and Majid Hyderi are the worst victims of political vendetta.
They have been imprisoned in jails in India and IIOJK on fabricated charges.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024
Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..
Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..
Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan
Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..
Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures
Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges
Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi
Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram
Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington
Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Kohat visits tunnel check post to prevent smuggling10 hours ago
-
Larkana Police arrest 13 accused from Tulka Ratodero10 hours ago
-
Man accused for killing 10 years old child escapes after bail denial10 hours ago
-
Accused arrested involved in rape case11 hours ago
-
20% funds saved through e-tendering of road schemes11 hours ago
-
Empowering youth essential for national development : Rana Mashhood11 hours ago
-
State land retrieved11 hours ago
-
No negligence to be tolerated regarding relief in electricity bills: Awais Leghari11 hours ago
-
Director PDMA satisfied with de-watering exercise in Hyderabad11 hours ago
-
Stranded Pakistanis in Iraq return home after PM’s intervention11 hours ago
-
Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims are commendable. Khaw ..11 hours ago
-
02 abducted in different incidents in Wah12 hours ago