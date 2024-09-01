Indian troops martyr seven Kashmiris in August in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred seven Kashmiris in the last month of August in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, the Kashmiris were martyred in different fake encounters while one woman was disgraced by the Indian police personnel in the territory.

During the period, the personnel of Indian army, police, paramilitary, Special Investigation Agency (SIA) and National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested 96 civilians, mostly political activists, youth and students, during 186 cordon and search operations and house raids while several of them were booked under black laws, including Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Public Safety Act (PSA).

Properties, including house and lands, of the five Kashmiris were attached and eight Kashmiri Muslim employees were suspended from their government services by the New Delhi-controlled Bharatiya Janata Party regime .

Meanwhile, near about five thousand Kashmiris, including Hurriyat leaders and activists, including APHC Chairman Masarrat Aalam Butt, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Naheeda Nasreen, Fehmeeda Sufi, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Ayaz Akbar, Pir Saifullah, Merajuddin Kalwal, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Syed Shahid Shah, Syed Shakeel Ahmad, Advocate Mian Abdul Qayoom, Advocate Nazir Ahmed Ronga, Advocate Muhammad Ashraf Butt, Advocate Muzaffar Qayoom, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Ameer Hamza, Dr Hameed Fayaz, Shahid-ul-Islam, Bilal Siddiqi, Molvi Bashir Irfani, Noor Muhammad Fayaz, Hayat Ahmed Butt, Showket Hakeem, Advocate Zahid Ali, Zaffar Akbar Butt , Muhammad Yousuf Falahi, Abdul Ahad Parra, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Dr Muhammad Shafi Shariati, Dr Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Ghulam Qadir Butt, Rafiq Ahmad Ganai, Firdous Ahmed Shah, Saleem Nanaji, Muhammad Yasin Butt, Fayaz Hussain Jafari, Omar Adil Dar, Siraj Zargar, Dawood Zargar, Aijaz Ahmed Shaikh, human rights defender Khurrum Parvaiz, journalists Irfan Majeed, Sajad Ahmad Dar and Majid Hyderi are the worst victims of political vendetta.

They have been imprisoned in jails in India and IIOJK on fabricated charges.