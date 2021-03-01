Indian troops martyr six Kashmiris in February

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Indian troops, in their unabated acts of state terrorism, martyred six Kashmiris during the of the month of February.

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on Monday, all youth were martyred in a fake encounters.

Sixty-three youth were arrested and five others were injured after Indian police used brute force on peaceful protesters. The forces destroyed two houses during the month.

Indian troops also disgraced and attempted to abduct a young girl during the month.

Meanwhile, thousands including Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Syeda Aasiya Andrabi, Naheeda Nasreen, Fehmeeda Sufi, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Shahidul islam, Syed Shahid Shah, Syed Shakeel Ahmad, Ameer Hamza, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Muhammad Yousuf Falahi, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Dr Muhammad Shafi Shariati, Dr Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Ghulam Qadir Butt, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Ayaz Akbar, Pir Saifullah, Merajuddin Kalwal, Muhammad Yousuf Mir, Farooq Ahmad Tawheedi, Ghulam Muhammed Butt, Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Watali , Shakeel Ahmad Yatoo, Syed Imtiyaz Hyder, 65-year-old Muhammad Shaban Dar, Shakir Ahmad Mir,78 year- old Mohammad Yousuf Makrooo, Mohammad Amin Ahanger, Maqsood Ahmed Butt, Hakim Showkat, Tariq Pandit, Gazanfer Iqbal, Aaqib Najar, Arif Wani, Nazir Pathan, Bashir Sehmat, Mumtaz Ahmed and Farooq Ahmed Sheikh, journalist Asif Sultan and a dozen Kashmiri females are the worst victims of political vendetta and civil rights abuses under on fabricated charges.