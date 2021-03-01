UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Troops Martyr Six Kashmiris In February

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 12:00 PM

Indian troops martyr six Kashmiris in February

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Indian troops, in their unabated acts of state terrorism, martyred six Kashmiris during the of the month of February.

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on Monday, all youth were martyred in a fake encounters.

Sixty-three youth were arrested and five others were injured after Indian police used brute force on peaceful protesters. The forces destroyed two houses during the month.

Indian troops also disgraced and attempted to abduct a young girl during the month.

Meanwhile, thousands including Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Syeda Aasiya Andrabi, Naheeda Nasreen, Fehmeeda Sufi, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Shahidul islam, Syed Shahid Shah, Syed Shakeel Ahmad, Ameer Hamza, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Muhammad Yousuf Falahi, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Dr Muhammad Shafi Shariati, Dr Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Ghulam Qadir Butt, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Ayaz Akbar, Pir Saifullah, Merajuddin Kalwal, Muhammad Yousuf Mir, Farooq Ahmad Tawheedi, Ghulam Muhammed Butt, Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Watali , Shakeel Ahmad Yatoo, Syed Imtiyaz Hyder, 65-year-old Muhammad Shaban Dar, Shakir Ahmad Mir,78 year- old Mohammad Yousuf Makrooo, Mohammad Amin Ahanger, Maqsood Ahmed Butt, Hakim Showkat, Tariq Pandit, Gazanfer Iqbal, Aaqib Najar, Arif Wani, Nazir Pathan, Bashir Sehmat, Mumtaz Ahmed and Farooq Ahmed Sheikh, journalist Asif Sultan and a dozen Kashmiri females are the worst victims of political vendetta and civil rights abuses under on fabricated charges.

Related Topics

India Injured Police Young Ahmed Butt Shakeel February Media All

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes a music ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 36 deaths due to COVID-19 during ..

18 minutes ago

Consumers’ rights are solved when they are aware ..

28 minutes ago

SC says Senate Elections to be held through secret ..

48 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 1 March 2021

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.