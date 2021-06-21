UrduPoint.com
Indian Troops Martyr Three Kashmiri Youth In Sopore

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 12:10 PM

Indian troops martyr three Kashmiri youth in Sopore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Sopore town.

The troops during a cordon and search operation killed three youth including one Mudasir Pandit at Gund Brath area of the town, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The cordon and search operation (CASO) in Sopore town was launched in the wee hours of Saturday. The entire town was cordoned off. Indian Army's 22 Rashtriya Rifles 52 Rashtriya Rifles, whole 178 battalion of Central Reserve Police Force and Special Operation Group participated in a day-long operation.

According to eyewitness above 1000 armed vehicles were used for this operation.

All entry and exit points were sealed. Media was not allowed to enter the town. Over 1000 inmates including women and children were beaten, 150 injured were shifted to hospital for treatment. Journalists were asked not to cover any story related to the Sopore operation. Even hospital authorities were scared and were ready to disclose details about the injured.

Over two dozen boys were detained from different localities of the two while over 50 mobile phones were snatched from locals.

