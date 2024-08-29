Indian Troops Martyr Three Kashmiri Youth In Kupwara District
Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2024 | 10:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Indian troops, in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred three Kashmiri youth in Kupwara district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth were martyred by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Tangdhar area of the district.
The Indian Army, in a statement, claimed that three “militants” were killed in the ongoing operation in Tangdhar. The operation is in progress, the army statement added.
Recent Stories
PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test
Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..
KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots
Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..
PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel
Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit
Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..
Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..
MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh
Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kundi visits Aitzaz Ahsan4 minutes ago
-
AIOU introduces "English Access Scholarship" program for underserved students14 minutes ago
-
Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Khan22 minutes ago
-
Kasur courts to remain closed on Aug 3124 minutes ago
-
Railways says to address employees' concerns24 minutes ago
-
Senate Committee reviews Safe City Project, recommends filling vacant posts24 minutes ago
-
President Zardari awards Hilal-i-Imtiaz to Javelin star Arshad Nadeem34 minutes ago
-
Abbasi appointed parliamentary secretary34 minutes ago
-
KP cabinet approves draft law for address of grievances of overseas Pakistanis34 minutes ago
-
Tariq Khan appointed as parliamentary secretary34 minutes ago
-
Two drug-peddlers arrested34 minutes ago
-
KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots37 minutes ago