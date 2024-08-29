Indian troops martyr three Kashmiri youth in Kupwara district

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Indian troops, in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred three Kashmiri youth in Kupwara district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth were martyred by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Tangdhar area of the district.

The Indian Army, in a statement, claimed that three “militants” were killed in the ongoing operation in Tangdhar. The operation is in progress, the army statement added.