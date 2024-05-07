Indian Troops Martyr Three Kashmiris In Kulgam
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Kulgam district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, today.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth were martyred by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Redwani area of the district on Tuesday.
The troops also destroyed a residential house while the operation continued till last reports came in.
