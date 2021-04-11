Indian troops martyr three more youth in IIOJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three more Kashmiri youth in Shopian, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Sunday.

The youth were martyred by the troops during a search operation in Hadipora area of the district, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Earlier, Indian troops martyred seven Kashmiri youth in separate cordon and search operations in Shopian and Pulwama districts on Thursday and Friday.

The authorities have snapped internet services in Shopian, Kulgam and Islamabad districts of south Kashmir.