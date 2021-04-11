UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Troops Martyr Three More Youth In IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 11:10 AM

Indian troops martyr three more youth in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three more Kashmiri youth in Shopian, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Sunday.

The youth were martyred by the troops during a search operation in Hadipora area of the district, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Earlier, Indian troops martyred seven Kashmiri youth in separate cordon and search operations in Shopian and Pulwama districts on Thursday and Friday.

The authorities have snapped internet services in Shopian, Kulgam and Islamabad districts of south Kashmir.

Related Topics

India Islamabad Internet Jammu Sunday Media

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate King of Jordan on centena ..

44 minutes ago

Local Press: Awarding champions in civil society i ..

59 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 11, 2021 in Pakistan

59 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE&#039;s celebration of Jordan&#039;s centenary ..

10 hours ago

Milestone flight EK2021 highlights UAE’s impress ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.