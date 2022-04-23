UrduPoint.com

Indian Troops Martyr Three More Youth In IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2022 | 11:10 AM

Indian troops martyr three more youth in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism martyred three more Kashmiri youth in Baramulla and Jammu districts Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the troops martyred two youth during a cordon and search operation in Sunjwan area of Jammu district.

Earlier, one Indian soldier was killed and nine others were injured in an attack in the same area. The operation was going on till last reports came in.

Indian troops during another continued violent cordon and search operation martyred another youth in Pariswani area of Baramulla district. Three youth were martyred by the troops in the same area on Thursday.

The fresh killings raised the number of slain youth in the area to four. The operation in the area also continued till last reports came in.

It is to be mentioned that the killing spree unleashed by Indian troops in IIOJK continues unabated as over 96000 Kashmiris have been killed by Indian forces' personnel since 1989 in the territory.

Indian brutal acts are aimed at suppressing the resistance of the Kashmiri people against its illegal occupation but fascist Modi can't subdue the Kashmiris' quest for freedom by resorting to wanton killings.

The international community must intervene to stop innocent killings in IIOJK and the tyrant India must be taken to task for its crimes in the occupied territory.

Related Topics

India Injured Attack Jammu Same Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 23rd Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 23rd April 2022

2 hours ago
 Pentagon Says No Plans to Set Up Field Hospitals N ..

Pentagon Says No Plans to Set Up Field Hospitals Near Ukraine Despite Calls From ..

11 hours ago
 Forty States Invited to US-Hosted Defense Talks on ..

Forty States Invited to US-Hosted Defense Talks on Ukraine Next Week - Pentagon

11 hours ago
 Science minister assumes charge of his office

Science minister assumes charge of his office

11 hours ago
 PTI wanted to derange whole system: Senator

PTI wanted to derange whole system: Senator

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.