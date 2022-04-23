Indian troops martyr three more youth in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism martyred three more Kashmiri youth in Baramulla and Jammu districts Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the troops martyred two youth during a cordon and search operation in Sunjwan area of Jammu district.

Earlier, one Indian soldier was killed and nine others were injured in an attack in the same area. The operation was going on till last reports came in.

Indian troops during another continued violent cordon and search operation martyred another youth in Pariswani area of Baramulla district. Three youth were martyred by the troops in the same area on Thursday.

The fresh killings raised the number of slain youth in the area to four. The operation in the area also continued till last reports came in.

It is to be mentioned that the killing spree unleashed by Indian troops in IIOJK continues unabated as over 96000 Kashmiris have been killed by Indian forces' personnel since 1989 in the territory.

Indian brutal acts are aimed at suppressing the resistance of the Kashmiri people against its illegal occupation but fascist Modi can't subdue the Kashmiris' quest for freedom by resorting to wanton killings.

The international community must intervene to stop innocent killings in IIOJK and the tyrant India must be taken to task for its crimes in the occupied territory.