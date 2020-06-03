UrduPoint.com
Indian Troops Martyr Three More Youth In Pulwama

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 11:10 AM

Indian troops martyr three more youth in Pulwama

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :In Indian occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama districtb on Wednesday,raising the number of the martyred youth to 18 since Monday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the three youth during a cordon and search operation in Kangan area of the district. The troops after sealing all the entry and exit points of the area are conductingdoor-to-door searches.

The troops during military operations martyred two youth in Saimoh area of Pulwama district, yesterday, and thirteen others in different areas of Poonch and Rajouri districts.

