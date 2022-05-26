Indian troops martyr three youth in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, local forces in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred three Kashmiri youth in Kupwara district on Thursday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth were martyred by Indian troops during violent cordon and search operation in Jumagund area of the district,The operation was continued till last reports came in.