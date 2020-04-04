Indian troops martyr three youth in Kulgam in IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :In India Occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Kulgam district, today.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Hardmanguri area of the district, early morning today.

Earlier, two Indian troops were injured in an attack in the same area.

The operation continued till last reports came in.

An Indian police official claimed that the youth were militants and were killed in an encounter with the troops.