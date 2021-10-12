UrduPoint.com

Indian Troops Martyr Three Youth In Shopian

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 11:50 AM

Indian troops martyr three youth in Shopian

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, local forces in their fresh acts of state terrorism, martyred three more Kashmiri youth in the territory on Tuesday (today).

According to Kashmir Media Service, Indian troops during a violent cordon and search operation (CASO)killed the youth in Tulran area of South Kashmir's Shopian district.

The operation was going on till the last reports came in.

Two youth, one each in Islamabad and Bandipora were killed while five Indian troops were killed in Poonch forests on Monday.

