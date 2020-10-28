Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in Badgam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Badgam district on Wednesday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth were martyred during a violent cordon and search operation which was launched by the troops in Machowa area of the district, last evening.

The operation continued till last reports came in.