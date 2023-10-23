Open Menu

Indian Troops Martyr Two Kashmiri Youth In Baramulla

Umer Jamshaid Published October 23, 2023 | 09:50 AM

Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in Baramulla

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred two Kashmiri youth in a fake encounter in Baramulla

district.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth were martyred by the personnel of Indian army and Border Security Force during a cordon and search operation in a fake encounter in Uri area of the district.

In order to justify the killing, the Indian army officials have dubbed the youth as militants.

The operation in the area continued on the second day, today.

Related Topics

India Militants Army Border Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2023

28 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2023

1 hour ago

Salem bin Abdulrahman visits ‘Tarahum for Gaza’ campaign at ECS

9 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of the Netherlands review r ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of the Netherlands review regional developments

9 hours ago
 With the participation of 10,100 volunteers, 25,00 ..

With the participation of 10,100 volunteers, 25,000 relief packages prepared, 55 ..

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Chamber welcomes nearly 5,000 new member c ..

Sharjah Chamber welcomes nearly 5,000 new member companies in 2023

12 hours ago
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets with Prime Mini ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets with Prime Minister of Singapore

12 hours ago
 Prime Minister of Singapore visits Sheikh Zayed Gr ..

Prime Minister of Singapore visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

12 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Singaporean ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Singaporean PM at Wahet AL Karama

12 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed attends mass wedding ceremony

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends mass wedding ceremony

12 hours ago
 2nd Digital Publishing Forum begins Wednesday in D ..

2nd Digital Publishing Forum begins Wednesday in Dubai

14 hours ago
 19th International Education Show concludes record ..

19th International Education Show concludes recording 25,000+ visitors

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan