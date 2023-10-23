Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in Baramulla

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred two Kashmiri youth in a fake encounter in Baramulla

district.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth were martyred by the personnel of Indian army and Border Security Force during a cordon and search operation in a fake encounter in Uri area of the district.

In order to justify the killing, the Indian army officials have dubbed the youth as militants.

The operation in the area continued on the second day, today.