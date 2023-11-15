Indian Troops Martyr Two Kashmiri Youth In Baramulla
Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2023 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Indian troops on Wednesday martyred two Kashmiri youth in Baramulla district of the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, on Wednesday.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Uri area of the district. The operation in the area was going on till last reports came in.