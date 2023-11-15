Open Menu

Indian Troops Martyr Two Kashmiri Youth In Baramulla

Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in Baramulla

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Indian troops on Wednesday martyred two Kashmiri youth in Baramulla district of the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, on Wednesday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Uri area of the district. The operation in the area was going on till last reports came in.

Related Topics

India Jammu Media

Recent Stories

Minister of State for Tourism, Wasi Shah, and Indo ..

Minister of State for Tourism, Wasi Shah, and Indonesia's Minister of Tourism, S ..

2 minutes ago
 Vlog Like a Pro: Here’s what you have been missi ..

Vlog Like a Pro: Here’s what you have been missing out on

8 minutes ago
 Spain PM urges Israel to end 'indiscriminate killi ..

Spain PM urges Israel to end 'indiscriminate killing' in Gaza

16 minutes ago
 Joint Arab and Islamic Summit Concludes and Demand ..

Joint Arab and Islamic Summit Concludes and Demands End to Israeli Aggression, B ..

55 minutes ago
 Inflation, higher rates hit eurozone growth outloo ..

Inflation, higher rates hit eurozone growth outlook

29 minutes ago
 vivo to Celebrate UEFA EURO 2024TM with Football F ..

Vivo to Celebrate UEFA EURO 2024TM with Football Fans Around the World

59 minutes ago
Punjab Govt. Collects Rs. 290 Billion+ Revenue Thr ..

Punjab Govt. Collects Rs. 290 Billion+ Revenue Through e-Pay Punjab app

1 hour ago
 UVAS holds China-Pakistan training forum on livest ..

UVAS holds China-Pakistan training forum on livestock disease control

23 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 27 paisa against Dollar

Rupee sheds 27 paisa against Dollar

23 minutes ago
 Russia admits Ukraine has positions on Russian-hel ..

Russia admits Ukraine has positions on Russian-held bank of Dnipro river

23 minutes ago
 IMF MD hints at impending agreement with Pakistan

IMF MD hints at impending agreement with Pakistan

2 hours ago
 UK inflation falls sharply, relieving pressure on ..

UK inflation falls sharply, relieving pressure on PM Sunak

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan