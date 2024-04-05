Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in Baramulla

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Baramulla district of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth were martyred by the troops in a fake encounter staged during a cordon and search operation in Sabura Nala Uri area of the district.

Identity of the victims was not yet ascertained, the Indian police said.

As per reports, operation is going on in the area and additional Indian forces’ personnel have been rushed to the spot.