Indian Troops Martyr Two Kashmiri Youth In Baramulla
Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2024 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Baramulla district of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth were martyred by the troops in a fake encounter staged during a cordon and search operation in Sabura Nala Uri area of the district.
Identity of the victims was not yet ascertained, the Indian police said.
As per reports, operation is going on in the area and additional Indian forces’ personnel have been rushed to the spot.
Recent Stories
Pakistan to receive $3b under standby arrangement: Julie Kozack
UK desires to promote ties with Pakistan in various fields
Justice Najfi LHC becomes another recipient of threatening letter
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2024
UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars
Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE
Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran
Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake
Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about universities financial crises
IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease analysis
Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for Trader Friendly Scheme: FBR
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Jumma-tul-Wida being observed4 minutes ago
-
International Day of Conscience being observed4 minutes ago
-
Railways all set to ply four special trains on Eid14 minutes ago
-
CJCSC briefs President Zardari about security situation, armed forces' preparedness34 minutes ago
-
Fire Exchange:Two dacoits killed by firing of own accomplices34 minutes ago
-
PAC organized Islamic Calligraphy Exhibition34 minutes ago
-
RPO for foolproof security of shopping centers, bazaars, markets34 minutes ago
-
NDMA launches Disaster Management Coordination Forum54 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecast for city54 minutes ago
-
SNGPL team arrests 10 individuals involved in gas theft54 minutes ago
-
250 years old water well to be restored in Peshawar city: Mayor1 hour ago
-
CM KP chaired Excise,Taxation Department meeting1 hour ago