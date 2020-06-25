Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in IHK

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Sopore town, Indian Held Kashmir on Thursday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Hardshiva area of the town.

An Indian police official claimed that the youth were militants and they were killed in a clash with the troops. He said the dead bodies of the youth were not recovered yet and the operation was going on.

Meanwhile, the occupation authorities have snapped the 2G internet service in the area while high-speed 4g connectivity continues to remain suspended in entire occupied Kashmir since August 05, last year, when fascist Modi government repealed the special status of occupied territory and placed it under strict military siege.