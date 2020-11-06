UrduPoint.com
Indian Troops Martyr Two Kashmiri Youth In IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 10:00 AM

Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred two Kashmiris in Puwlama district on Friday (today).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops killed a youth and injured two other civilians during a violent cordon and search operation in Pampore area of the district.

One of the civilians, critically injured by Indian troops, succumbed to his injuries at SMHS hospital in Srinagar. The condition of other injured is reported to be stable.

Meanwhile, 2G internet services have been snapped by authorities in several areas of the district to thwart anti-India protests.

