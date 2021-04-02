UrduPoint.com
Indian Troops Martyr Two Kashmiri Youth In IIOJK

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 10:00 AM

Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, Apr 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), on Friday (today).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth were killed by troops during a cordon and search operation in Kakpora area of the district.

The cordon and search operation was going on till last reports came in.

Related Topics

India Jammu Media

