Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Indian troops martyred two Kashmiri youth in Sopore town in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in a fresh act of state terrorism.

According to Kashmir Media Service, they were martyred during a cordon and search operation in Warpora area.

The operation was still continued till last reports came in, it reported adding, the authorities also suspended mobile and other internet services in the area.