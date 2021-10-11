Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, local forces in their fresh acts of state terrorism, martyred two more Kashmiri youth in two districts of the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Indian troops during violent Allout cordon and search operation killed a youth Imtiyaz Ahmad and arrested four youth at Shahgund area of Bandipore district.

The another youth was killed by troops in another violent All out cordon and search operation at Khagund area of Islamabad district .

A senior police official told media men that the Indian police arrested a youth and killed a youth at Khagund area of Islamabad district, while as an Indian police man also received bullet injury in the operation. He was shifted to nearby hospital for treatment.

He further said that the operation is going on.