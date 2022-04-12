Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two youth in Kulgam district in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation (CASO) at Iftari time in Khurbatpora area of the district.

The operation was going on till last reports came in.