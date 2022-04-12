UrduPoint.com

Indian Troops Martyr Two Kashmiri Youth In IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2022 | 11:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two youth in Kulgam district in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation (CASO) at Iftari time in Khurbatpora area of the district.

The operation was going on till last reports came in.

