Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Baramulla district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops killed the youth during a cordon and search operation in the Sagipora, Sopore area of the district on Friday.

The massive cordon and search operation was launched by Indian forces on Thursday in the area.

The operation was continued till last reports came in.