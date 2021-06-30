Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in Kulgam

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Kulgam district, on Wednesday.

The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Chimmer area of the district, Kashmir Media reported.

The operation was going on till last reports came in.