UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Troops Martyr Two Kashmiri Youth In Kulgam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 04:20 PM

Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in Kulgam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Kulgam district, on Wednesday.

The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Chimmer area of the district, Kashmir Media reported.

The operation was going on till last reports came in.

Related Topics

India Jammu Media

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid approves board and advisory co ..

30 minutes ago

Etihad Airways extends ‘Verified To Fly’ trave ..

60 minutes ago

Developing legislative, economic system attracts f ..

60 minutes ago

Astronomically, July 20 first day of Eid Al Adha

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,747 new COVID-19 cases, 1,731 reco ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Israel issue joint statement agreeing on many ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.