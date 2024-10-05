Open Menu

Indian Troops Martyr Two Kashmiri Youth In Kupwara

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 05, 2024 | 08:09 PM

Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in Kupwara

Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred two Kashmiri youth in Kupwara district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred two Kashmiri youth in Kupwara district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth were martyred by the troops during a violent cordon a search operation in Gugaldhar area of the district.

In an X post, Indian Army’s Srinagar-based Chinar Corps mentioned that a joint operation by the Indian and police was launched on October 4, based in Gugaldhar, Kupwara.

