Indian Troops Martyr Two Kashmiri Youth In Pulwama

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in Pulwama

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Indian troops on Friday in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS) the troops martyred the youth, identified as Musaib Mushtaq and Muzamil Ahmed Rathar, during a cordon and search operation at Khrew in Pampore area of the district. The operation was going on till last reports came in.

On the other hand, Indian troops launched a massive cordon and search operation in different areas of Sopore town on Friday morning.

The joint team of Indian forces including Army, CRPF and SOG launched search operation in main town Sopore and sealed all entry and exit points leading towards the market, a police officer said.

Three residential houses were also damaged by unknown men in Khelan area of Pulwama district.

Meanwhile, the troops also continued operation in Thanamundi area of Rajouri district.

