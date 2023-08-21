Open Menu

Indian Troops Martyr Two Kashmiri Youth In Pulwama

Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2023 | 09:50 AM

Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in Pulwama

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred two Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Indian army and paramilitary forces martyred the two youths during a cordon and search operation in the Parigam area of the district.

The operation was launched by the Indian forces on Sunday in the areaMeanwhile, Indian troops also launched a cordon and search operation in the higher reaches of the Halan area of Kulgam district in south Kashmir, a police official said.

