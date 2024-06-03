Indian Troops Martyr Two Kashmiri Youth In Pulwama
Muhammad Irfan Published June 03, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth were martyred in a joint violent cordon and search operation by Indian troops and paramilitary forces personnel in Nihama areas of the district on Monday.
The bodies of the youth were recovered from the debris of house which was destroyed by Indian troops in the area.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in Cipher case
Finance Minister vows to improve tax collection
Namibia Beats Oman in Thrilling T20 World Cup Super Over
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in two cases related to Haqeeqi Azadi ..
U.S. Ambassador Blome at 20th Anniversary Celebration of English Access Program
Experience 120FPS gaming with Infinix GT 20 Pro –available in Pakistan now!
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Nikah case transferred to another court
Mazik Global Pakistan Launches AI Innovation Hub
Azam Khan removes all photos, videos from Instagram
Mahira Khan mesmerizes fans by sharing heart-touching moments of personal life o ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 June 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BJP using Indian forces, agencies as Hindutva tools to intimidate Kashmiris3 minutes ago
-
Businessmen forum leader urges govt to allow export of wheat products4 minutes ago
-
World Bicycle Day celebrated in Pakistan with focus on sustainable transportation4 minutes ago
-
Experts visit villages to check on water, agriculture project13 minutes ago
-
Ovais Yousuf appointed CEO of P&G Pakistan14 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 provides services in 173 emergencies last week14 minutes ago
-
Man held with drugs at Faisalabad airport14 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in Cipher case15 minutes ago
-
PMYP extends NYC membership deadline to Jun 1524 minutes ago
-
ICT admin cuts transport fares amid fuel price drop33 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 301,500 cusecs water33 minutes ago
-
Rain to subside heatwave conditions during this week: PMD33 minutes ago