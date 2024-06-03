Open Menu

Indian Troops Martyr Two Kashmiri Youth In Pulwama

Muhammad Irfan Published June 03, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in Pulwama

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth were martyred in a joint violent cordon and search operation by Indian troops and paramilitary forces personnel in Nihama areas of the district on Monday.

The bodies of the youth were recovered from the debris of house which was destroyed by Indian troops in the area.

