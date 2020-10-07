UrduPoint.com
Indian Troops Martyr Two Kashmiri Youth In Shopian

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 09:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Shopian district on Wednesday (today).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Sugan area of the district.

The operation was going on till the last reports came in.

The troops also continued their cordon and search operations in several other areas of the territory.

