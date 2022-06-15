UrduPoint.com

Indian Troops Martyr Two Kashmiri Youth In Shopian

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2022 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Shopian district on Wednesday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Kanjikullar area of the district.

The troops sealed all entry and exit points of the area, restricting the movement of the residents. They also did not allow the media persons to enter the area.

The occupation authorities have suspended the internet service in Kanjikullar and its surrounding areas to prevent people from sharing information about the prevailing situation.

Meanwhile, Indian troops continued their violent cordon and search operation on the second consecutive day, today, in South Kashmir's Kulgam district.

The troops along with paramilitary and police personnel launched a cordon and search operation on Tuesday in Mishipora area of the district. The troops once again fired several gun shots after night long lull in the area.

