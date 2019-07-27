UrduPoint.com
Indian Troops Martyr Two Kashmiri Youth In Shopian

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 16 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 11:50 AM

Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in Shopian

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism have martyred two Kashmiri youth in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops have martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Bonabazar area of the district in Indian occupied Kashmir.

The operation continued till last reports came in.

An Indian police official claimed that the youth were militants and were killed in an encounter with the troops.

Meanwhile, the occupation authorities have suspended internet service in the district.

