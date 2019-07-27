UrduPoint.com
Indian Troops Martyr Two Kashmiri Youth In Shopian

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 02:24 PM

Srinagar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th July, 2019) In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in South Kashmir's Shopian district, Saturday..The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Bonabazar area of the district.

The operation continued till last reports came in.An Indian police official claimed that the youth were militants and were killed in an encounter with the troops.Meanwhile, the occupation authorities have suspended internet service in the district.

