Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in Shopian

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :In Indian occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Shopian district on Friday (today).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Dairoo Keegam area of the district.

The operation was going on till last reports came in.