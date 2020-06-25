Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in Sopore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism in Indian held Kashmir martyred two Kashmiri youth in Sopore town, Thursday.

The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Hardshiva area of the town,Kashmir Media Service reported.

An Indian police official claimed that the youth were militants and were killed in a clash with the troops. He said that the dead bodies of the youth were not recovered yet and the operation was going on.

Meanwhile, the troops during another operation arrested half a dozen youth in different areas of Badgam district.