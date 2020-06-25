UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Troops Martyr Two Kashmiri Youth In Sopore

Umer Jamshaid 13 seconds ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 09:40 AM

Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in Sopore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism in Indian held Kashmir martyred two Kashmiri youth in Sopore town, Thursday.

The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Hardshiva area of the town,Kashmir Media Service reported.

An Indian police official claimed that the youth were militants and were killed in a clash with the troops. He said that the dead bodies of the youth were not recovered yet and the operation was going on.

Meanwhile, the troops during another operation arrested half a dozen youth in different areas of Badgam district.

Related Topics

India Dead Militants Police Sopore Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

15 minutes ago

UAE announces completion of National Disinfection ..

7 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Finland di ..

7 hours ago

UN official lauds Sheikha Fatima&#039;s role in su ..

7 hours ago

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews COVID-19 countermeasures ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.