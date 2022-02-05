UrduPoint.com

Indian Troops Martyr Two Kashmiris In Srinagar

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2022 | 10:20 AM

Indian troops martyr two Kashmiris in Srinagar

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), local forces in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Srinagar district on Saturday morning.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the forces martyred the youth during a violent cordon and search operation in Zakura area of the district.

The operation continued till the last reports came in.

