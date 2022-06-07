Indian troops martyr two more Kashmir youth in IIOJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Local forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Kupwara district on Tuesday morning.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Kandi area of the district.

Earlier, Indian troops martyred one youth during cordon and search operation in Zaloori area of Baramulla district on Monday evening.