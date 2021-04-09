UrduPoint.com
Indian Troops Martyr Two More Kashmiri Youth In Pulwama Today

Umer Jamshaid 23 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 10:00 AM

Indian troops martyr two more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama today

ISLAMABAD, Apr 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district,in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday (today).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth were killed by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation at Naibugh area of the district.

The identity of the slain youth is yet to be ascertained, the official sources told media men. The operation is going on till the last reports came in.

Earlier, Indian troops during a cordon and search operation martyred five youth in Jan Mohalla of Shopian district.

More Stories From Pakistan

