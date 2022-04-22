UrduPoint.com

Indian Troops Martyr Two More Kashmiri Youth In IIOJK

Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2022 | 09:00 AM

Indian troops martyr two more Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, occupational forces in their fresh acts of state terrorism martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Baramulla and Jammu districts on Friday morning.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Indian troops martyred one youth during a cordon and search operation in Sunjwan in Jammu district.

Earlier, one Indian soldier and nine other personnel were injured in an attack in the same area. The operation was going on till last reports came in.

Meanwhile, Indian troops during another cordon and search operation martyred another youth in Pariswani area of Baramulla district. Three youth were martyred by troops in the same area on Thursday taking the death toll to four.

Related Topics

India Injured Attack Jammu Same Media

Recent Stories

Biden to Welcome Greek Prime Minister for Visit on ..

Biden to Welcome Greek Prime Minister for Visit on May 16 - White House

8 hours ago
 Six dead in Russian military research institute fi ..

Six dead in Russian military research institute fire

9 hours ago
 Imran is continuously speaking lies before people: ..

Imran is continuously speaking lies before people: Rana Sanaullah

9 hours ago
 US State Dept. Spokesperson Ned Price Says It's 'G ..

US State Dept. Spokesperson Ned Price Says It's 'Great Honor' to Be Sanctioned b ..

9 hours ago
 Russian Military 'Conclusively, Irrevocably' Captu ..

Russian Military 'Conclusively, Irrevocably' Captured Mariupol - Kadyrov

8 hours ago
 Indian troops martyr three Kashmiri youth in Baram ..

Indian troops martyr three Kashmiri youth in Baramulla

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.