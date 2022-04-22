Indian troops martyr two more Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, occupational forces in their fresh acts of state terrorism martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Baramulla and Jammu districts on Friday morning.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Indian troops martyred one youth during a cordon and search operation in Sunjwan in Jammu district.

Earlier, one Indian soldier and nine other personnel were injured in an attack in the same area. The operation was going on till last reports came in.

Meanwhile, Indian troops during another cordon and search operation martyred another youth in Pariswani area of Baramulla district. Three youth were martyred by troops in the same area on Thursday taking the death toll to four.