Indian troops martyr two more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on the second day of Eid-ul Azha on Monday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth were martyred by Indian troops during cordon and search operation in Wandakpora area of Pulwama district.

The operation was going on till last reports came in.