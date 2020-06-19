Indian troops martyr two more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :In Indian Occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district, taking the number of martyred youth in the territory to four since yesterday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred two youth inside a mosque during a cordon and search operation in Pampore area of the district.

The troops had martyred another youth in the same area while another at Bandpawa in Shopian district, yesterday. The operation in Pampore was going on when last reports came in.

Indian police and troops also used brute force and fired teargas shells on the protesters in the area.

Meanwhile, the troops continued violent military operations in different areas of Pulwama, Shopian, Islamabad, Kulgam, Kupwara, Baramulla and Bandipore districts.