Indian Troops Martyr Two More Kashmiris In IOK

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 09:40 AM

Indian troops martyr two more Kashmiris in IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Troops in their frresh act of state terrrorism in Indian held Kashmir , martyred two more Kashmiris in south district Islamabad, on Tuesday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth were killed by troops during Allout cordon and search operation in Waghama area of the district.

A joint team of Army's 3 Rashtriya Rilfes , Central Reserve Police Force and Special Operation Group launched a cordon and search operation in the area and in the exchange of fire two militants were killed, a police official told media men.

However, he added, the identity of the youth was yet to be ascertained The operation continued till last reports came in.

The authorities also suspended mobile internet services and sealed all entry and exit points of the area, an eyewitness told media men.

Pertinently during continued operations in ongoing month near about three dozen Kashmiri youth have been martyred so far by Indian troops in south Kashmir.

