Indian Troops Martyr Two More Youth In IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 05:10 PM

Indian troops martyr two more youth in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Islamabad district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Saturday, raising the number of slain youth in the territory to eight since Thursday.

The troops martyred the youth during a cordon off and search operation at Kawarigam in Achabal area of the district. The operation continued till last reports came in, KMS reported.

Earlier, Indian troops in similar operations martyred two youth each in Pulwama and Kulgam districts and one in Rajouri district on Thursday. One more youth was martyred by the troops in Rajouri, yesterday.

More Stories From Pakistan

