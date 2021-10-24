UrduPoint.com

Indian Troops Martyr Two More Youth In IIOJK, Raising Six Months' Toll To 117

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 09:00 PM

Indian troops martyr two more youth in IIOJK, raising six months' toll to 117

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more Kashmiri youth including one in custody in Poonch and Sophian districts, Sunday, raising the past six months' toll to 117 in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

One youth identified as Zia Mustafa was languishing in Kot Bhalwal jail, Jammu, since January 13, 2003 and was taken out of jail, today, and was killed in a stage-managed encounter in Bhata Durrian, Mendhar area of Poonch district, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Another youth, identified as Shahid Aijaz was martyred in Shopian district, today. He was a resident of Islamabad town. Thousands of people thronged the house of the martyred youth at Kharpora Nowpora in Islamabad and demanded his body for funeral and proper burial.

It is worth mentioning here that Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism in IIOJK had killed 117 people in the past six months.

