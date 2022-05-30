Indian troops martyr two more youth in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more youth in Pulwama district,in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Gundipoora area of the district, said a press release issued by All Parties Hurriyat Conference.

The operation was going on till last reports came in.